President Trump heads to New London to deliver commencement address at Coast Guard Academy

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– Hats off to the graduating class of 2017 at the Coast Guard Academy. The president is on his way to Connecticut to deliver the commencement address. The city of New London is prepared and ready for a visit by President Trump. This will be his first trip to Connecticut as commander in chief.

His visit has many people divided. The president’s visit is expected to bring with him lots of road closures, crowds of supporters and protesters.

President Trump doesn’t speak for another few hours, but this entire area is swarming with law enforcement people and vehicles. This small campus is going to be one of the most secure places on earth Wednesday.

Of course, that won’t stop people from trying to get a glimpse of the president. Keep in mind, you can’t park, you can’t even pull over on the motorcade route. Streets will be closed, as will I-95 at least for a little while because that’s the only way to drive over the Thames river from Groton to New London. So good luck seeing the President.

Expect heavy delays and frozen zones as @POTUS arrives in CT around 10:30 and departs around 2pm. pic.twitter.com/CQ2dZbVFZb — Teresa Dufour (@teresadu4) May 17, 2017

Then there are the people who want the president to see them. There are always people looking to protest the president. Maybe there are more than usual with this particular president. Some local fishermen have a plan to park a group of boats out in the Thames, outside the 500 years security perimeter, with signs that say ‘Make commercial fishing great again.’

“If we get noticed that would be good because we would like to have the president review some regulations and ease up the way things are working for fishermen before we are gone completely,” said Joseph Gilbert, Regulus.

But let’s remember this day is supposed to be about the cadets who are about to become newly commissioned officers. Usually when you cover a college commencement ceremony, you ask the graduates whether they have a job lined up. Not a problem for the men and women graduating Wednesday. They will go out and serve aboard coast guard vessels or stations through the country and even in other parts of the world.

Remember, no one can park on campus. Everyone from us in the media to the proud parents have to take shuttle buses from the armory to the campus.

There will be street and highway closures when President Trump arrives around 10:30 a.m. and when he leaves a little before 2 p.m.