President Trump protesters and supporters rally in New London park

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — President Trump protesters and supporters gathered at a New London park as the president attended the United States Coast Guard Academy’s graduation ceremony nearby.

Members of the Unify and Resist Coalition began marching at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning from Parade Plaza in downtown New London. They then made their way through the city and to McKinley Park for a gathering. The group had a permit to peacefully protest and march.

Trump supporters also obtained a permit to gather at the park, but did so before the Unify and Resist Coalition could acquire a permit for their group. Lori Hopkins-Cavanagh, a conservative radio talk show host, obtained the first permit and appeared in court to try to have the court give her the exclusive right for her group to rally at McKinley Park.

At the park, Hopkins-Cavanagh used a microphone to address the crowd and invited attendees to discuss the current political climate.

While words were exchanged by members of both parties, the event remained nonviolent.

The protesters are expected to stay until President Trump’s motorcade passes by once again as he returns to Groton-New London Airport.