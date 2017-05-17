Record-breaking heat Wednesday, more records may fall on Thursday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A record high temperature was set at Windsor Locks on Wednesday, and there’s more where that came from for Thursday. It reached 94° Wednesday afternoon at Bradley International Airport. That breaks the old record of 93° set in 1977 and 1974. Bridgeport came up just shy of the record high for the date.

The unseasonably warm weather continues on Thursday. The record high temperature at Windsor Locks will most likely fall early in the afternoon. It’s a relatively low record for the date. There is a good chance of tying the record at the Shoreline, and we are forecasting a new record in Bridgeport. Expect it to be a little muggier on Thursday, especially at the Shoreline. If you plan on hitting the beach, it will most likely be in the 70s with the cool breeze off of Long Island Sound.

Another record high temperature is possible at the Shoreline on Friday. The record in Bridgeport is 86° set in 1998. It will be in that neighborhood on Friday. If you want cooler and drier weather, you’re in luck this weekend. Expect highs close to 70 with very low humidity under partly cloudy skies Saturday and Sunday.

