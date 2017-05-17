State of Connecticut to Sue EPA

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The State of Connecticut is suing the Environmental Protection Agency due to pollution caused by a Pennsylvania power plant.

State environmental officials say the state asked the EPA to make the power plant decrease the amount of air pollution it causes.

The officials have said the plant’s air pollution blows toward The Nutmeg State, decreasing air quality.

The state is claiming the EPA has failed to act timely on its petition to overhaul the power plant.