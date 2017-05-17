State Police find cocaine during traffic stop in Killingly

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — State Troopers have arrested one Danielson man after finding cocaine in his car.

Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, members of the Troop D Quality of Life Task force pulled over a 2006 Ford F350 for failure to have plate lights. The traffic stop happened on Route 12, just south of Route 6 in Killingly.

Police say the driver, 28-year-old John Biekert, seemed nervous and agitated during the stop. Upon searching his vehicle, troopers found crack cocaine, hydrocodone tablets, and a digital scale in the center console.

Beikert began to fight with police, as they tried to get him into their cruiser. According to police, Beikert kicked the front windshield of the cruiser and MVR of the cruiser, causing damage to both.

When he was brought to the Troop D Danielson building, more crack cocaine fell from Beikert’s pant leg.

He is now facing several charges, including Possession of Narcotics, Operating a Drug Factory, Failure to Keep Narcotic in Original Container, Criminal Mischief, and Interfering with a Police Officer.

Beikert was held on a $110,000 bond and is due in Danielson Superior Court on Wednesday.