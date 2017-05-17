Successful treatments to fight congestive heart failure

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Heart failure kills more people annually than some of the most common types of cancer.

But congestive heart failure diagnosis is no longer a “death sentence” there are better treatments now and ways of managing it.

Physician Assistant Linda Hricz-Borges from HeartCare Associates of Connecticut spoke about symptoms and treatments that are available.

You can go to a free advanced blood pressure screening on Thursday, May 18th from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the HeartCare office at 2200 Whitney Avenue in Hamden.

Linda Hricz-Borges will also be giving a talk at the Hamden office about congestive heart failure treatments from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

For more information you can visit: www.heartcareassoc.com.