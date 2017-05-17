Thieves target Milford little league snack stand

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police are looking for the thieves who stole from little league kids. The snack stand at Lou Gehrig Field on Meadowside Road was broken into over the weekend. The thieves stole ice cream, candy and money from the register. A team manager found the damage as kids were getting ready to play.

“They didn’t really break into the main door, they broke into the door that was locked,” said fifth grader Brian Goglia.

The thieves broke through padlocks and through sheetrock to get inside, stealing the snacks and about fifty dollars.

“I was kind of confused why someone would break in,” said seventh grader David Smith.

“It kind of made me upset,” said Mason Hallstrom, a fifth grader.

Fortunately, the thieves left something important behind.

“No one took the AED device which we’ve recently acquired,” said Rob Hoxie, co-president of the Milford National Lou Gehrig Little League.

What the thieves took was replaced, and what they broke was fixed. Volunteers went to bat for the league.

“It was great. We had someone come and bring sheetrock, someone actually do the sheetrocking,” Hoxie said. “We had a welder come.”

The snack stand was open for business on Wednesday evening, but players say it is disappointing someone would target them.

“It’s pretty bad for somebody just to rob it because this is local and there’s kids that have fun here every day,” said Jack Bretthauer, a fifth grader.

Hoxie says there are no cameras near the snack stand, but there will be.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milford police at (203) 878-6551.