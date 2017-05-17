West Haven police find Cadillac on Dawson Avenue Beach

(West Haven Police Facebook)

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Not exactly your usual beach find but on Wednesday morning police discovered a Cadillac on a West Haven beach.

West Haven police took to their Facebook page to post a photo of the Cadillac stuck in the sand on Dawson Avenue. The photo was captioned “When the Police find you stuck with your Caddy on Dawson Avenue Beach………………..smh.”

SMH stands for “shaking my head” which police were probably doing when they took the photo.

Since it was posted on Facebook, the photo has gotten several shares, likes and comments.

It’s still unclear just how the car got there.

