West Shore Middle schoolers prepare for ‘Veterans Fundraising Dinner’

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The eighth grade class at West Shore Middle School in Milford is preparing for their annual project, ‘The Veterans Fundraising Dinner.’

Now in its 15th year, students select a veteran-based organization.

This year the class has picked the West Haven Veterans Museum and Learning Center in West Haven.

The fundraising dinner is on Wednesday May, 17th at West Shore Middle School on Kay Avenue in Milford.

It starts at 6 p.m. and will include an evening of speeches, dinner, music and displays.