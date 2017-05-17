What’s Brewing: winner of Win It Wednesday Mother’s Day contest

(WTNH) — On today’s edition of What’s Brewing, we announced the winner of Win It Wednesday Mother’s Day contest: Christina Williams from Danielson.

Williams will receive $200 Agora Day Spa gift certificate and $200 to shop at Robertson Madison.

“Roseanne” is getting a reboot with the original cast for an eight episode run of the shown ext year on ABC.

Katy Perry is your next “American Idol” judge when it returns to TV this fall.

General Mills is releasing 10,000 boxes of “marshmallow only” Lucky Charms. It’s part of a sweepstakes that ends in December 2017.

A new study claims that women want a man who looks like their brother. Researchers found that the women in the study were most attracted to guys who had the greatest resemblance to their brothers.