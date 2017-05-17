Wolcott police capture fugitive from justice

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man wanted for drug-trafficking believed to be living with his mother in Wolcott, has been captured.

According to police, Drug Enforcement Agency officials in Maine alerted Wolcott police last August, that 32 year-old Sean Michael Blalock may be living with his mother on Todd Hollow Road.

Wolcott detectives began surveillance of the home for the last several months, but never found Blalock to be living there.

But on Wednesday, a sergeant parked on Wolcott Road spotted Blalock. Police took him into custody and arrested him.

Blalock was charged as a Fugitive from Justice. He is being held at the Wolcott Police Department until his court appearance in Waterbury on Thursday. After he faces a judge, Blalock will be extradited back to Maine, and charged with Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Unlawful Trafficking Scheduled Drugs.