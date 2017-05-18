4 firefighters hospitalized, homes damaged in Waterbury fire

Related Coverage Several homes damaged in Waterbury fire

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Firefighters in Waterbury have been working throughout the night trying to put out a house fire. The wind carried that big blaze through the neighborhood down Lounsbury Street.

This is always the worry when you have houses packed really close together. All it takes is a spark in one, and it can easily spread to others. With the help of some strong wind Wednesday, that seems to be what happened there.

This was a fast, hot, smoky fire. That smoke could be seen from miles away. What seemed to start in one home quickly spread to a second and a third, and then with the wind blowing cinders around, the fire actually jumped to the other side of the street and burned a fourth house.

Related: Several homes damaged in Waterbury fire

It was already a hot day, and these conditions sent four firefighters to the hospital. Fortunately, no one else was hurt. All the people in those houses got out safely, but it was not easy.

“This house over here was going up. It was absolutely raging flames that are probably 50 feet high, the roof was raging on fire it was crazy!” said Griffin Maloney, Waterbury.

“I saw people running out of their houses grabbing all of their dogs and animals and trying to get out. They grab as much as they could grab, it’s just sad,” said Eric Melendez, Waterbury.

Firefighters told News 8 Wednesday night that their biggest problem was too much fire, not enough water. They had to pick which hot spot to hose down instead of being able to put fire on all four houses at the same time.

Again, four firefighters were sent to the hospital, but they are expected to be okay. Everyone who lived here got out, but it looks like a lot of people lost a lot of belongings.