Amazon Prime expanding beer and wine delivery service

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Beer and wine straight to your door in under one hour.

Amazon‘s Prime Now is now selling and delivering alcohol to the Los Angeles area. Those ordering cold beer, wine, Tito’s, Don Julio, Stella Artois and Dom Perignon and more from the distributor could have their alcohol delivered right to their door in less than an hour.

Consumers can receive their alcohol for free within two hours, but can pay $7.99 to receive it sooner. The alcohol deliver service will be available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. till 8 p.m.

Amazon Prime Now already delivers thousands of items including milk, eggs, paper towels, toys, Amazon devices and more.

 

