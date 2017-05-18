Apps to save you money on summer vacations

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– All this week we’ve been giving you tips to help you save money when you go on your summer vacation this year. Now here’s a look at some apps that can save you even more money along the way.

Whether you’re planning a trip or about to leave for something you’ve already booked, here are 5 apps that may save you a little money.

Time.com compiled this list. They are:

Sky Scanner is an app that helps you select an itinerary based on shortest layover and best price. Many times it’ll find a flight that’ll save you about $100 or more than a flight you find on your own.

The Hopper app is another great tool to find you low air fare. I use this by plugging in where I want to go and when, it’ll alert you when prices drop.

Booking.com helps you find an inexpensive hotel. Sometimes 50% off the list price! You can do really well on same-day reservations.

Gasbuddy will save you a bunch on the road. I’ve told you about this one. Wherever you are driving, this’ll point you in the direction of the cheapest gas station. Use this app before you return that rental car!

Open Table is another great one on vacation. You make lunch or dinner reservations through the app, you can earn points which can then be converted into gift cards!

As always share your money-saving tips with me so I can spread the word.