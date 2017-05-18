Brush fire on Schaghticoke Mountain in Kent continues to burn

KENT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Schaghticoke Mountain brush fire is still burning Thursday as firefighters are struggling to extinguish the blaze.

According to the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection, 40 acres have already been consumed by flames as of this morning and the fire continues to burn.

Staff from DEEP were on site Thursday to coordinate suppression efforts with forest rangers.

The National Park Service has also been notified as sections of the Appalachian Trial have been impacted by the fire. The trail has since reopened after being closed Wednesday for safety concerns.

As of 2:00 p.m. Thursday, the fire is spreading, aided by the current weather conditions. DEEP has stressed that the safety of the firefighters remains paramount.