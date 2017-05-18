Connecticut congressional delegation to speak out against proposed health care bill

WASHINGTON, D. C. (WTNH) — Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Chris Murphy (D-CT) are holding a news conference to voice their opinions about republican-backed proposed health care plans.

These are the plans to repeal and replaces Obamacare.

Blumenthal and Murphy argue that what’s on the table would undermine stability in the market, hike up prices, reducing options for American families.

They also accused the Trump Administration and Congressional republicans of waging war on cost-sharing subsidies.

The news conference set to get underway 11:30 a.m. at the U.S. Capitol.