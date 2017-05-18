Consumer Reports picks top 3 sunscreens

Related Coverage Temperature record broken Thursday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — According to a study by Consumer Reports, the price doesn’t always matter when it comes to buying good quality sunscreen.

The report lists some of the best sunscreens to purchase for the warm weather as it finally arrives. The top three picks include La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen Milk SPF 60, Trader Joe’s Spray SPF 50+, and Equate Sport Lotion SPF 50.

According to Trisha Calvo, the Deputy Editor of Health & Food for Consumer Reports, “There’s really no correlation between price and performance. Our top rated sunscreens all have excellent UVA and UVB protection this year. We found 15 products to recommend.”

The report also notes that tests proved the SPF number on the package did not always match the real power of the sunscreen.