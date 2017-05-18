Disney, National Parks give Hartford $20K grant to get kids outside

(WTNH)–Want to go to Disney World this summer, but you don’t have the time or the money to get away?

Well, Disney is coming here to Connecticut–sort of. Disney and the National Parks have given the city of Hartford a $20,000 grant to help out 60 kids and give them a summer of a lifetime.

Kim Oliver, Director of Children, Families, and Youth says it’s all about unplugging your kids.

“This is about getting them outside enjoying the sun enjoying the water and doing some great skill building and teamwork and learning in the process.”

The 60 teenagers will be taken out on the water canoeing and rowing. The city will teach them life-saving skills so they can become certified lifeguards. But big picture, says Troy Stewart the assistant Director of Children Families and Youth, the city is trying to expose as many people as they can to their park system.

“We are going to get the young person involved then we are going to entice the parents to be a part of it as well we are going to give them opportunities to learn how to go boating, how to go hiking.”

With all of the financial hardship and cutbacks, this grant means a lot to the city. This is the third year in a row they have won, and they are making every dollar count. To apply you must be a high school-aged Hartford resident.

For more information, call 860.757.9595 or visit www.Hartford.gov.