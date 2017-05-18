Former Fox News chief Roger Ailes dead at 77

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2015 file photo, Roger Ailes attends a special screening of "Kingsman: The Secret Service" in New York. A lawyer for Ailes is denying that the Fox News Channel chief executive sexually harassed network star Megyn Kelly. A statement on Tuesday came amidst a swirl of contradictory reports that Ailes had been ousted as head of the influential network. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

(WTNH/CNN)– Former Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes has died, his family told Fox News. He was 77-years-old.

Ailes started the network almost from scratch in 1996 and built it into not just a cable news ratings leader but a profound influence on the right wing of American politics.

Ailes was arguably the most powerful man in media when he suddenly lost his job last summer. Gretchen Carlson, a former Fox anchor, sued him for sexual harassment, and other women came forward to support her claims. Ailes resigned July 21.

No cause of death has been given at this time.

