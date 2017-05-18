Former Fox News chief Roger Ailes dead at 77

(WTNH/CNN)– Former Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes has died, his family told Fox News. He was 77-years-old.

Ailes started the network almost from scratch in 1996 and built it into not just a cable news ratings leader but a profound influence on the right wing of American politics.

Ailes was arguably the most powerful man in media when he suddenly lost his job last summer. Gretchen Carlson, a former Fox anchor, sued him for sexual harassment, and other women came forward to support her claims. Ailes resigned July 21.

Breaking News: Former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes has died, his family announced. pic.twitter.com/AksPdNSZaI — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 18, 2017

No cause of death has been given at this time.

