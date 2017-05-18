Green haired duo tries to lure Monroe child

By Published:
File photo.

MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — Monroe police issued a warning to local parents and guardians after a man and woman attempted to lure an elementary schooler into their minivan on Tuesday afternoon.

Police in Monroe say a man and woman, believed to be between 45 and 50 years of age, pulled up next to a a child near her bus stop around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The child had just been dropped off from Stepney Elementary School, and reported the couple tried to lure her into their red minivan, but she ignored them.

The child told police that the man was overweight and with bright green hair, and that the woman was slender with bright red hair dyed green at the ends.

Police searched the area without success. They say the department has been made “aware of this incident and will be on the lookout for the vehicle and the suspects.”

Monroe police issued a warning to parents and guardians, reminding them to remind their children “not to get into any vehicles occupied by any people they do not know.”

Anyone with any information about the vehicle, driver or passenger is asked to contact Monroe police at (203) 261-3622.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s