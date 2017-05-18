Green haired duo tries to lure Monroe child

MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — Monroe police issued a warning to local parents and guardians after a man and woman attempted to lure an elementary schooler into their minivan on Tuesday afternoon.

Police in Monroe say a man and woman, believed to be between 45 and 50 years of age, pulled up next to a a child near her bus stop around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The child had just been dropped off from Stepney Elementary School, and reported the couple tried to lure her into their red minivan, but she ignored them.

The child told police that the man was overweight and with bright green hair, and that the woman was slender with bright red hair dyed green at the ends.

Police searched the area without success. They say the department has been made “aware of this incident and will be on the lookout for the vehicle and the suspects.”

Monroe police issued a warning to parents and guardians, reminding them to remind their children “not to get into any vehicles occupied by any people they do not know.”

Anyone with any information about the vehicle, driver or passenger is asked to contact Monroe police at (203) 261-3622.