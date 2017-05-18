Homeless population in Connecticut at all-time low

(WTNH)–A new report finds that Connecticut is making strides when it comes to helping the homeless.

According to the census conducted by the Connecticut Coalition to end homelessness, the number of people living o the streets and in shelters has reached its lowest level to date.

“Being a leading state in ending homelessness among veterans, among chronically homeless individuals and now, quite frankly, among the general population of homeless individuals is something that is worthy of celebration.”

In the past year alone, the homeless population has dropped 13 percent.