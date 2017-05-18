I-84 construction finishes early in Waterbury

(Image: Connecticut Department of Transportation)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Drivers in Waterbury woke up to good news Thursday morning.

This week’s construction on I-84 that closed part of the highway overnight this week has been completed ahead of schedule.

Construction crews initially estimated the part of the interstate that runs through Waterbury would be closed near exit 25 from Sunday through Thursday. The closure each night was from 11:00 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Closing this section of I-84 was necessary for crews to be able to widen and make improvements to the bridge above Scott Road.

