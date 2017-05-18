Lawmakers set to vote on National Popular Vote bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Legislative leaders at the State Capitol will vote on a bill that would have the national popular vote elect the president on Thursday.

According to officials, the National Popular Vote CT (NPVct) learned that the bill to have the national popular vote to elect the president will be voted on in the state House.

The NPVct is a statewide citizens movement, that is lobbying the state legislature to join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.

Officials say this comes just two days after Speaker Joe Aresimowicz informed NPVct leaders and Barry Fadem, president of National Popular Vote, that he will bring the bill to the floor.

According to officials, dozens of activists across the state, with more than 1,500 advocates have been lobbying legislators for the past several months addressing their concerns and turning undecided legislators into co-sponsors.

They say the bill now has 62 co-sponsors and has the support of five leaders of the Democratic caucus. Official say the Governor, the Lt. Governor, the Secretary of the State, and U.S. Senators Blumenthal and Murphy all have publicly endorsed the bill.

“This bill is built on the beliefs that every vote cast should matter equally-wherever you live-and that the winner should be the candidate who receives the mot votes,” said Jonathan Perloe, on of the volunteer leaders of NPVct. “That’s the way it’s done in virtually every other election in the country, including the CT General Assembly. It’s the way it should be for the president.”

Officials say leaders of the NPVct will be at the Capitol Thursday, willing to talk to any legislator that has concerns.