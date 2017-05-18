License plate leads to drug bust in Union

UNION, Conn. (WTNH)- A license plate lead to a drug bust along I-84 in Union Wednesday.

State Police say troopers pulled over a car with improperly displayed New Jersey temporary plates around 7:15 p.m. Police say when they talked to the driver, they determined that there might be drugs in the car.

The driver and passenger allowed police to search the car. Police say they noticed the passenger was trying to hide drugs in her hand. Police say they then found cocaine, Xanax pills, Oxycodone pills, molly, and marijuana.

The passenger, 23-year-old Cindy Feliz of Bronx, New York, was arrested on drug charges. The driver was issued an infraction for improperly displaying the registration plates and was released at the scene.