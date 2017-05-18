Malloy to give update on Connecticut’s homeless

HARTFORD, Conn. (Conn) – An announcement is expected to be made Thursday that should give us a more accurate view of the number of homeless individuals on the streets and in shelters here in Connecticut.

Governor Dannel Malloy will join representatives from the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness to release the figures at a news conference in Hartford Thursday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness will host an annual training program for people who help the homeless.