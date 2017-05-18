Manchester man with multiple arrest warrants into custody

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — After previously fleeing from police and having six outstanding arrest warrants, a Madison man has been taken into custody.

On Thursday, East Central Narcotics Task Force and members of the Capital Regional Emergency Services brought 33-year-old Derek Hernandez into custody after obtaining a search warrant for his Madison residence.

Last year, ECNTF executed a search and seizure warrant at Hernandez’s residence where he was then charged with multiple drug violations along with Criminal Possession of a Handgun.

Hernandez had six outstanding arrest warrants when he was brought into custody on Thursday, racking up the total by failing to appear in court for drug-related charges and multiple family violence charges.

Hernandez evaded police in April 2017 by stealing a vehicle to avoid being taken into custody. The vehicle was subsequently recovered in Hartford.

Hernandez was taken into custody Thursday without incident. He is being held on $1.2 million court set bonds.