Meriden man dies after crashing motorcycle into guardrail

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Meriden man has died after crashing his motorcycle into a guardrail on Wednesday night.

Police say at around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Hanover Road and Prospect Avenue on a report of a single motorcycle crash. Upon arrival, officers found a man, later identified as 44-year-old Lamont Williams, lying between the sidewalk and guardrail on Hanover Road.

Williams suffered a fatal injury and was pronounced dead on scene.

The initial investigation revealed that Williams was traveling south on Hanover Road on a Suzuki motorcycle when he was unable to negotiate a left bend in the road and struck a guardrail on his right side. The motorcycle struck the guardrail several times.  Williams was then knocked off of the motorcycle and hit the guardrail with his head.

Police say Williams was not wearing a helmet.

The accident remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with any additional information to contact them at 203 630-6216.

