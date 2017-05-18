Metro-North train derailment causing delays for New Haven passengers

(WTNH)–A Metro-North train derailment in the vicinity of Rye, New York, has caused delays for travelers in New Haven.

The derailment happened around 5 p.m., as a couple of cars came off the tracks.

Metro-North said the derailment happened at a slow speed and described it as “minor.” No injuries were reported.

Investigators had cut the power to the area, which is standard procedure.

Customers at Rye, Port Chester and Greenwich wishing to travel westbound to Grand Central Terminal were being advised to travel eastbound to Stamford.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

There was a slow-speed, minor derailment on @MetroNorth New Haven Line in the vicinity of Rye. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/MFXEzApqVS — MTA (@MTA) May 18, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Stay with News 8 for continuing updates on this breaking story.