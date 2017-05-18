New Dunkin’ Donuts Frozen Coffee

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Why just get an iced coffee when you could get it frozen? Dunkin’ Donuts is now adding Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee to their menu lineup starting today. And you can try it for free tomorrow. The frozen coffee blended with ice and dairy.

Dunkin’ Donuts will welcome the summer season by giving everyone a chance to experience the smooth, rich frozen taste of its newest coffee beverage for free. The brand announced today that on Friday, May 19, Dunkin’ Donuts will offer all guests a complimentary sample (3.5-ounce) of Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee from 10 AM to 2 PM at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, while supplies last.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s