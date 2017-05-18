New Dunkin’ Donuts Frozen Coffee

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Why just get an iced coffee when you could get it frozen? Dunkin’ Donuts is now adding Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee to their menu lineup starting today. And you can try it for free tomorrow. The frozen coffee blended with ice and dairy.

Dunkin’ Donuts will welcome the summer season by giving everyone a chance to experience the smooth, rich frozen taste of its newest coffee beverage for free. The brand announced today that on Friday, May 19, Dunkin’ Donuts will offer all guests a complimentary sample (3.5-ounce) of Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee from 10 AM to 2 PM at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, while supplies last.