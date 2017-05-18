Police arrest man in Manchester with history of outstanding warrants

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — On Thursday, the East Central Narcotics Task Force (ECNTF) arrested a man with multiple warrants on charges involving narcotics, and a firearm.

Officials say, Derek Hernandez of 1-J Thompson Road, was taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant at that address.

With the assistance from members of the Capital Regional Emergency Services Team, the ECNTF were able to detain Hernandez at his residence.

ECNTF held an active search warrant at Hernandez’s home, as he was the focus of an investigation in October 2016. Hernandez was charged with multiple drug violations along with criminal possession of a firearm in 2016 where a .40 caliber handgun was found, according to officials.

According to a police report, Hernandez has an extensive narcotics history and is known to flee from police. He had a total of six outstanding arrest warrants, with a majority of them being re-arrest warrants for failing to appear in court on sale of narcotics, possession of narcotics, illegal possession of a firearm, engaging police in pursuit, along with several family violence charges.

In April 2017, Hernandez was successful in fleeing from police when an attempt to serve the outstanding arrest warrants was made. Hernandez stole a vehicle during this incident, which was later recovered in the city of Hartford where he was believed to be staying.

ECNTF executed another search and seizure warrant at 1-J Thompson Rd in Manchester with the belief that Hernandez was now back inside his residence.

Hernandez was held on a total of $1,200,000.00 court set bonds.