Police investigate deadly crash in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Hartford are investigating the cause of a fatal one car crash.

In the early morning hours on Thursday, Hartford Police responded to a call about an accident in the area of 185 Sisson Road.

Upon arrival, officers determined that the vehicle veered off the road, and crashed into a telephone pole.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not revealed the victim’s identity just yet.

Sission Avenue to Warrenton Avenue and Farmington Avenue was closed for several hours.

The Crime Scene Division is currently investigating the accident.