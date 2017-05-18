Price Chopper, Market 32 recalling baked goods because of missing food allergy labels

By Published:
The Price Chopper grocery store chain is changing its name to Market 32 (Photo: PriceChopper.com)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Price Chopper and Market 32 supermarkets are recalling a number of store-made baked goods, because the labels don’t have the proper information about allergens.

Store officials say there is no risk to people who are not allergic to wheat, milk, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts or soy.

The products with the bad labels were sold between May 14 and May 16. Store officials say the missing info on the labels is the result of a computer error.

If you have some of those baked goods and would like to return them, just bring them back to your local Price Chopper/Market 32 for a full refund.

For a complete list of items recalled go to www.pricechopper.com or call 1-800-666-7667.

