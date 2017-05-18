Report It: Jellyfish washing up on Niantic beach

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents in East Lyme have been saying lots of jellyfish are washing up on the beach in Niantic.

News 8 consulted the experts at Mystic who said those jellyfish are born there, which explains why local residents have been seeing more of them lately.

