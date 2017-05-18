Sources: Joe Lieberman is front-runner for FBI director

Joe Lieberman
Former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman gives a 'thumbs-up' as he leaves the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. The White House says President Donald Trump will be interviewing four potential candidates to lead the FBI. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (CNN) — Former Connecticut Senator Joe Lieberman is the leading contender to be named FBI director, a senior administration official and two other sources told CNN on Thursday.

One of the sources said President Donald Trump found the Democrat-turned-independent “agreeable” after meeting with him. The source had the impression it is “highly likely” the President was close to making it official.

Trump told television anchors at a lunch Thursday that he was close to making his decision.

“I’m very close to choosing an FBI director,” the President said, though he did not specify whether his choice was Lieberman.

Lieberman emerging as the front-runner was first reported by Politico.

The former Connecticut senator was Al Gore‘s vice presidential nominee in 2000

But Lieberman, 75, is not necessarily popular with Democrats. He lost to a Senate primary challenger in 2006 and only retained his seat after he switched his party to independent. He also backed Republican Sen. John McCain‘s presidential bid in 2008 over that of former President Barack Obama, speaking at the Republican National Convention that year.

Since leaving the Senate, Lieberman has been a senior counsel at the New York law firm Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman LLP and serves on a number of boards.

