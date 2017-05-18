Spring Men’s Fashion Trends with Valentino Tailors of Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Valentino Tailors of Hamden stopped by the CT Style studio to chat about Spring men’s fashion trends in Connecticut.

Valentino Tailors of Hamden makes custom design suits and wardrobes, along with alterations for prom and wedding gowns, suits, shirts and much more.

Owner, Enzo Valentino runs the family operation that started in Italy and has been in Connecticut for 48 years.

Valentino recommends slim fit suits with small shoulders for men, wearing it with “sprezzatura” which is studied carelessness, especially as a characteristic quality or style of art or literature.

So look good but do it while feeling casual and comfortable. Watch the video to learn more, and visit Valentino Tailors in Hamden, CT for all of your tailor and alteration needs: 1422 Dixwell Ave, Hamden, CT 06514.

