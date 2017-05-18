Starbucks testing coffee ice cubes in 100 stores

FILE - Starbucks store in New York's Times Square.

(ABC NEWS) — It’s an iced-coffee lover’s summer dream come true.

Starbucks on Monday began testing coffee ice cubes in iced coffee drinks in two markets, St. Louis and Baltimore, according to spokesperson Holly Shafer. She called it a “very small test” that includes just 100 stores of the nearly 25,000 Starbucks around the globe.

“It’s one of several tests going on,” Shafer told ABC News. “Our scale allows us to test things quickly to see what’s next.”

She said the company then gathers feedback from customers and employees.

In the participating stores, customers can add ice that’s been made using Starbucks coffee to any iced espresso or brewed coffee beverage for 80 cents.

