Thursday was one of the warmest May days on record in CT

There were records galore in Connecticut on Thursday. Not only were record high temperatures obliterated in Windsor Locks and Bridgeport, but the record high minimum temperature was also set.

It was among the warmest May days on record in Connecticut. Windsor Locks hit 96°, crushing the old record for May 18 of 90° set in 1936. The record in Bridgeport was even more impressive. It hit 93°, which was 9° above the old record of 84° set in 1998. Thursday was one of the five warmest May days on record in both Windsor Locks and Bridgeport. It’s the earliest in the calendar year that the temperature reached 93° in Bridgeport. May records date back to 1949 in Bridgeport and 1905 in Windsor Locks.

It will stay very warm on Friday before cooling this weekend. The record high temperature in Bridgeport (86°) may be reached, but the 94° record high at Windsor Locks is most likely safe. In fact, it’s unlikely to reach 90° at Windsor Locks, so this will most likely not be a heat wave.

Much cooler weather arrives Friday night into Saturday. It will be near 50 early Saturday, and close to 70 in the afternoon. Sunday looks a bit cooler, with upper 30s to low 40s inland at dawn, and 40s to near 50 at the Shoreline. Highs will be 65-70 in the afternoon under dry skies.