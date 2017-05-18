Thursday was one of the warmest May days on record in CT

By Published:

There were records galore in Connecticut on Thursday. Not only were record high temperatures obliterated in Windsor Locks and Bridgeport, but the record high minimum temperature was also set.

chroma records actual1 Thursday was one of the warmest May days on record in CT

It was among the warmest May days on record in Connecticut. Windsor Locks hit 96°, crushing the old record for May 18 of 90° set in 1936. The record in Bridgeport was even more impressive. It hit 93°, which was 9° above the old record of 84° set in 1998. Thursday was one of the five warmest May days on record in both Windsor Locks and Bridgeport. It’s the earliest in the calendar year that the temperature reached 93° in Bridgeport. May records date back to 1949 in Bridgeport and 1905 in Windsor Locks.

key dma observed low temperatures Thursday was one of the warmest May days on record in CT

It will stay very warm on Friday before cooling this weekend. The record high temperature in Bridgeport (86°) may be reached, but the 94° record high at Windsor Locks is most likely safe. In fact, it’s unlikely to reach 90° at Windsor Locks, so this will most likely not be a heat wave.

key dma tomorrow highs Thursday was one of the warmest May days on record in CT

Much cooler weather arrives Friday night into Saturday. It will be near 50 early Saturday, and close to 70 in the afternoon. Sunday looks a bit cooler, with upper 30s to low 40s inland at dawn, and 40s to near 50 at the Shoreline. Highs will be 65-70 in the afternoon under dry skies.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s