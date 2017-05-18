Tractor trailer accident causes delays on I-95 north in Bridgeport

(WTNH/ Report It/ Joe Weeks )

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– A portion of Interstate 95 north is closed in Bridgeport after an accident involving a tractor trailer Thursday morning.

The Department of Transportation says that the left and center lane of I-95 northbound are closed between exits 26 and 33 due to an accident involving a vehicle and tractor trailer truck. This is causing 5 miles of delays.

The accident was reported just before 7 a.m. There is no word on any injuries at this time.

The cause of the crash and when the highway is expected to reopen are unknown.

