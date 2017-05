CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH)–Cheshire police are investigating an accident that sent two to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said a motorcyclist and the driver of another car collided on Highland Avenue, also known as Route 10.

Two occupants on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital.

The crash happened right near the intersection with I-691 around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Northbound traffic was being diverted off of Highland Avenue