1 dead, at least 13 hurt after car hits pedestrians in Times Square

WATCH LIVE: Aerial view of Times Square (no audio)

NEW YORK (WTNH) — One person has died, and at least thirteen people have been hurt after a motorist struck pedestrians in the densely populated Times Square section of New York City early Thursday afternoon.

Just after 12:10 a.m., News 8’s sister station WABC-TV tweeted out that a car had crashed at the intersection of West 44th Street and 7th Avenue, striking multiple pedestrians. One person was killed.

The conditions of the injured people are unknown. The scene is still active.

Police say they will close Broadway from West 42nd Street to West 49th Street.

At 12:40 p.m., law enforcement officials told ABC News that the driver is in custody. The driver has not yet been identified.

This story is still developing. News 8 will post additional information to this story as soon as new details become available.