What’s Brewing: Jay-z and Beyonce net worth has climbed to $1.6 billion

By Published:
Jay-Z, left, and Beyonce arrivesat The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating "China: Through the Looking Glass" on Monday, May 4, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

(WTNH) — On today’s edition of What’s Brewing, Jay-z and Beyonce are now a billion dollar couple.

According to Forbes, Jay-z is worth $810 million and Beyonce is worth $350 million.

Amazon has announced prime will now deliver alcohol to your home in less than two hours and at no cost.

McDonald’s is teaming up with UberEats to deliver food right to your door step. Both services are not in Connecticut yet. But UberEats says it’s expanding.

According to a survey by rover.com, 94% of dog owners consider their dog a part of the family.

