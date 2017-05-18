Workers deal with heat, beachgoers soak it up

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Crews working in the heat Thursday took breaks when they got too hot. Tim Lambert said, “We all knew today was going to be a hot one.” Mike Malia said, “Try to find shade which is very minimal.” Workers News 8 spoke with stayed cool in the shade while keeping a water cooler in arms reach, but it was no day at the beach.beach5 Workers deal with heat, beachgoers soak it up

Dave Nobicelli added, “When the humidity gets here that’s what really catches up to you.” It reached a sweltering 91 degrees in Meriden, and for those working outside it felt like it. Workers used sunscreen and kept hydrated. Jonathan Walter added, “Just drinking, drinking water.”beach3 Workers deal with heat, beachgoers soak it up

Those at the beach feel different about the heat. Hanah Polonsky said, “We are loving it.” Locals enjoyed the beach under the shade with all the creature comforts. Polonsky added, “We have a beach tent, we have a fan and we make sure that there’s good circulation inside the tent.”

beach1 Workers deal with heat, beachgoers soak it up
beach0 Workers deal with heat, beachgoers soak it up

Little ones enjoyed the weather and quenched their thirst. Some people already celebrated the warm weather with a picnic.
Desare Jones added, “A little fruit and chips and we are going to cook on the grill, hamburgers and hot dogs.”
Theresa Rodriguez said, “I’m glad it’s warm but then you end up missing the winter when it’s too hot.”

beach4 Workers deal with heat, beachgoers soak it up

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s