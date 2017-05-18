Workers deal with heat, beachgoers soak it up

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Crews working in the heat Thursday took breaks when they got too hot. Tim Lambert said, “We all knew today was going to be a hot one.” Mike Malia said, “Try to find shade which is very minimal.” Workers News 8 spoke with stayed cool in the shade while keeping a water cooler in arms reach, but it was no day at the beach.

Dave Nobicelli added, “When the humidity gets here that’s what really catches up to you.” It reached a sweltering 91 degrees in Meriden, and for those working outside it felt like it. Workers used sunscreen and kept hydrated. Jonathan Walter added, “Just drinking, drinking water.”

Those at the beach feel different about the heat. Hanah Polonsky said, “We are loving it.” Locals enjoyed the beach under the shade with all the creature comforts. Polonsky added, “We have a beach tent, we have a fan and we make sure that there’s good circulation inside the tent.”





Little ones enjoyed the weather and quenched their thirst. Some people already celebrated the warm weather with a picnic.

Desare Jones added, “A little fruit and chips and we are going to cook on the grill, hamburgers and hot dogs.”

Theresa Rodriguez said, “I’m glad it’s warm but then you end up missing the winter when it’s too hot.”