Arrest made in connection with Milford hit-and-run

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport woman is facing multiple charges in connection with a hit-and-run incident that seriously injured a woman in Milford last August.

According to Milford Police, Antonia Pierce, 30, of Bridgeport, was taken into custody Friday. An arrest warrant was issued by the Milford Police Department for the hit-and-run incident dating back to August of 2016.

Related Content: Mother of hit-and-run victim speaks out

On August 28th, 2016, officers responded to the intersection of Bridgeport Avenue and Woodland Avenue on a report of a serious accident with possible life-threatening injuries. Through their preliminary investigation, police determined that a dark colored sedan was traveling eastbound on Bridgeport Avenue when it struck 34-year-old Amanda Keane, of Stratford, as well as a car that she was attempting to get into safely.

Keane suffered a fractured skull, broken neck, and broken back, but survived.

Related Content: Stratford woman in critical condition after Milford hit-and-run

Pierce is facing charges of Assault in the Second Degree, Reckless Driving, and Evasion of Responsibility. She is being held on a $10,000 bail.