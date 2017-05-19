Author of “Sincerely, B” Taylor Michele Addison visits CT Style

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s not everyday you hear about an eighth grader publishing a book. Taylor Michele Addison wrote and has published a novel called “Sincerely, B.”

It is historical fiction mystery written for kids ages 10-15 but can be enjoyed by all. It is a story of a family that comes from England to Connecticut.

Addison started the book back in sixth grade after an assignment in English class. She was accepted by Pegasus Publishing in August of 2015 and launched in October of 2016.

She will have a meet and greet along with a book signing at Barnes and Noble, located at 235 Union Street in Waterbury on June 17th at 1:00 p.m.