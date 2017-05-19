Author of “Sincerely, B” Taylor Michele Addison visits CT Style

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s not everyday you hear about an eighth grader publishing a book. Taylor Michele Addison wrote and has published a novel called “Sincerely, B.”

It is historical fiction mystery written for kids ages 10-15 but can be enjoyed by all. It is a story of a family that comes from England to Connecticut.

Addison started the book back in sixth grade after an assignment in English class. She was accepted by Pegasus Publishing in August of 2015 and launched in October of 2016.

She will have a meet and greet along with a book signing at Barnes and Noble, located at 235 Union Street in Waterbury on June 17th at 1:00 p.m.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s