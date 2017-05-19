Brush fire on Schaghticoke Mountain in Kent “essentially out”

Smoke can be seen from a fire on Schaghticoke Mountain in Kent (Photo: Twitter / LitchfieldCounty911)

KENT, Conn. (WTNH)– According to the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection, the fire that has been burning on Schaghticoke Mountain is “essentially out.”

Fire crews were aided by Thursday night’s thunderstorm which helped contain the fire and shrink its perimeter to 200 acres. There are no structures located nearby the new perimeter.

(Photo Courtesy: Department of Energy and Environmental Protection)

 

DEEP estimates some smoldering will continue this weekend and that the public may see and smell occasional smoke.

The National Park Service will conduct restoration assessments next week.

