No injuries after car crashes into New Haven restaurant

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A car crashed into the outdoor seating area of a popular New Haven restaurant Friday afternoon.

A Report-It photo sent in by Hannah shows the car on the sidewalk of College Street in front of the Pacifico Restaurant, located at 220 College Street.

Emergency responders are on the scene. New Haven Police Public Information Officer David Hartman said there were no injuries in this crash. The scene is still active.

News 8 Photo Journalist George DeYounge witnessed the crash, and said the driver appeared to have lost control and crashed into the outdoor seating area. The driver was shaken up, but did not appear to be injured. It is unclear what may have caused the driver to lose control.

