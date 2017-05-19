College graduation ceremonies to bring weekend traffic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– You might run into a whole lot of traffic, if you’re anywhere around several local college campuses this weekend. These are with visitors coming in for commencement ceremonies.

The chairs, the stage, everything is set up for Monday’s graduation at Yale. We know every chair is going to be filled, and that means a lot of traffic as everyone tries to get there and park.

This year, there’s a wild card in play. Maybe you’ve heard that some graduate students who teach classes are holding an ongoing protest because Yale is not negotiating a union contract with them. It looks like they may try some kind of disruption of Yale’s commencement. That could make the bad traffic much worse.

All set up for Yale’s graduation, but protests could make bad traffic worse than usual. I’m talking grad traffic on @WTNH pic.twitter.com/JnCZ5vZTmm — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) May 19, 2017

In addition to Monday’s commencement, Yale also holds class days for each of its many schools in various places all during this weekend. Plenty of other schools have ceremonies in the next couple days, too.

Starting with Southern Connecticut State University. Its graduation is Friday at 10:15 a.m. at the Webster Bank arena in Bridgeport.

Saturday morning, Central has its ceremony at 10:15 a.m. at the XL Center in Hartford.

Then on Sunday, the University of Hartford kicks things off on its campus in West Hartford at ten. Western holds its ceremony at 10:30 in the morning at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport. Trinity holds commencement on its Hartford campus Sunday morning at 11. Graduates at Albertus Magnus will walk at 2 p.m. Sunday on its New Haven campus.

Quinnipiac has a different graduation for each of its schools, so those ceremonies go on at 9 a.m.,1 p.m., and 5 p.m. at the basketball arena on the York Hill campus.

Monday is the big day here at Yale. Last week, those protesting grad students chose move out day to protest by blocking three intersections near campus, bringing traffic to a standstill for more than an hour. They could try something like that on Monday, we will just have to wait and see.