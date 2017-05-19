Community rallies to help Waterbury fire victims

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–Investigators are ruling out arson as the cause of a massive fire in Waterbury on Wednesday night. Fire Chief David Martin said the fire is being called unintentional, but it could be a while before an exact cause is known.

Speaking through an interpreter, two men left homeless after the fire say they are counting their blessings.

“They wanna thank God at the beginning because they’re alive, and but they don’t have no place to stay and they’re very sad and emotional,” said the interpreter.

All of the men’s belongings lay burned and buried under a pile of rubble. Their home was one of four destroyed by fire on Tuesday night.

“They don’t have no clothes. They lost everything. Their ID’s and they lost everything. They need everything they can get,” said the interpreter.

Chief Martin says 32 people from 20 different families lived in the houses. Three sat on one side of the street, another caught fire as winds carried sparks through the air. As the investigation into what started the blaze continues neighbors and good Samaritans are rallying to help them out.

“Literally you imagine some of these men, all they have is the t-shirt on their back so just start from scratch. You gotta rebuild an entire wardrobe so I just pulled some stuff out and brought it down,” said John Murray of Waterbury.

All morning long people dropped by the River-Baldwin Recreation Center bringing food, clothes, toys, books and anything they could spare to help the victims out.

“The frustration is terrible for the people, that’s especially for the kids. They needed to go back to school, needed the clothes, don’t have anything. That’s awful,” said one woman named Mariella.

What they do have is each other. Despite the homes being total losses everyone made it out alive. The outpouring of support has them focusing on a better tomorrow.

“Gracias,” said one of the men.

“He just wanna thanks everybody for the help they’re giving them. Yeah, thank you from the bottom of his heart,” said the interpreter.