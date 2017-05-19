Cruisin’ Connecticut – Wine Passport Pit Stop at Gouveia Vineyards

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Wallingford, home of the Gouveia Vineyards. They’re one of the nearly 40 stops along the “2017 Passport to Connecticut Farm Wineries” program.

We chatted with Dawn, a wine server at the vineyard:

The passports just came out! There’s about 38 or 40 vineyards in Connecticut and it runs until November. People can come in and pick them up. There’s no purchase necessary to participate. You have to visit 16 vineyards between May and November, and if you do 32 of them, you’re entered in for a trip for two, and then there’s a secondary prize for that.

Known for its beautiful views, Gouveia is producing a unique array of spirits:

One of the favorite reds is the stone house red. It’s a blend of our Cabernet Sauvignon and Zin. Reds we do keep in the barrels for about 8-14 months. We’re still the only New England vineyard that we know of that grows zinfandel. Most of the grapes are grown right here on the property.

Visit Gouveia Vineyards, and get your first stamp in the passport this weekend: 1339 Whirlwind Hill Rd, Wallingford, CT 06492

