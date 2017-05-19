CT Department of Labor to issue new debit cards for unemployment

Rendering of what new Connecticut Unemployment Benefits cards will look like (Contributed image)

WHETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Labor has announced that they will be replacing the debit cards with new ones for people using them for unemployment insurance benefits.

The Labor Department says they have notified individuals opting to receive their benefits using the debit cards currently issued by Chase Bank that a new KeyBank card will be replacing it.

This transition is set to begin at the end of May. The decision is being made because JP Morgan Chase is discontinuing its prepaid card program.

Once the red-colored Key2Benefits debit card has been issued to a claimant, any unemployment benefits an individual is entitled to will be placed on the new card. Card holders though should have received a letter to all claimants stating that they should continue to use the Chase debit card until there is no balance left. Any funds remaining on the Chase debit card cannot be transferred to the new KeyBank card.

While debit card holders will not see any changes in how benefits are deposited to the card, several new features include free AM balance inquiries at specified banks, free mailed statements, and unlimited free calls to KeyBank’s customer service center.

“Although the majority of our customers filing for benefits prefer direct deposit to their savings or checking account, debit cards issued through our bank vendor are always an option,” said State Labor Commissioner Scott D. Jackson. “However, claimants wanting to switch to direct deposit can do this at any time by visiting our secure website at

Claimants making the switch to direct deposit must select the green button/message box on the website and after logging in can access the payment method option and provide the necessary banking information. Those seeking additional information about the KeyBank debit card can access a “Frequently Asked Questions” site at

